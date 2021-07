JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a homicide on Oakland Avenue.

Bernard Brown, 19, was released from the hospital after he was injured in the shooting. Police said he was charged with murder in connection to the death of 23-year-old Aaron Mosley. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an dwelling and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on Monday in the 1600 block of Oakland Avenue.