Jackson man sentenced for possessing firearm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man will spend time behind bars after being sentenced on Monday by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan II for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jonathan Beasley, 28, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

In addition to prison time, Beasley was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine.

On December 20, 2016, Beasley was convicted of felonious possession with intent to distribute marijuana in Hinds County and was sentenced to time served. On March 19, 2017, just three months after his conviction, Beasley was found with a firearm in his possession after wrecking his car at a gas station in Hinds County. During a subsequent law enforcement interview, Beasley admitted to possessing the gun and to purchasing the gun off the street.

Beasley was found guilty pursuant to a jury verdict on October 17, 2019, following a two-day trial.