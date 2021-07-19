Jackson man sentenced for robbing gas station in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On July 15, a Jackson man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for robbing a gas station last year.

According to court records, Timothy D. Alexander, 28, robbed the Jackson Ice Company gas station on Jefferson Street on August 27, 2020. Surveillance video showed Alexander entering the store with a gun and walking behind the counter. He pointed the gun at the store clerk and took $1,000 in cash from the register.

Authorities later arrested Alexander, who was wearing the same clothing and backpack, seen in the video.

Prosecutors said he was charged in a federal criminal indictment and pled guilty on April 13, 2021.