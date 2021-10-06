Jackson man sentenced for robbing Trustmark Bank in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man has been sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for bank robbery.

Richard D. Jiles, 42, was convicted of robbing the Trustmark Bank on Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson on December 3, 2020. Investigators said he entered the bank and handed the teller a note that stated she would die if she did not give him $5,000.

Jiles got away with $4,240. He was later arrested in Rankin County after crashing into another vehicle.

According to court documents, Jiles was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 9, 2021, and he pled guilty on June 3, 2021. He was sentenced on October 5 and ordered to pay $4,240 in restitution.