Jackson man sentenced to 35 years in prison on sexual battery charges

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of sexual battery.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Christopher Stewart will serve time on both counts, which will run concurrently. He will be in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Stewart was arrested by Jackson police in February 2020 on two counts of sexual battery involving two females under the age of 18.

“These horrific acts destroyed families and stole the innocence of children. The sentence today sends a clear message that Hinds County will not tolerate individuals that prey and abuse our youth,” said Owens.