Jackson man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cedrick Tillman, 35, of Jackson, has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, Tillman was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and will serve his federal sentence consecutively to the state sentence he is currently serving.

Between January and March 2019, investigators said Tillman sold methamphetamine to an individual on multiple occasions.

Tillman was indicted by a federal grand jury on August 6, 2019, and he pled guilty on June 24, 2020.

