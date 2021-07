JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspect accused in a homicide that happened last month.

Investigators are searching for 28-year-old Jaylan Lawson. He is wanted in connection to the death of Antwan Howell.

Police said Howell was shot and killed on Winchester Street in June 2021.

If you know where Lawson is located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or at http://P3tips.com.