Jackson man wanted for shooting FBI agent in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who was wanted for allegedly shooting an FBI agent in Jackson was taken into custody.

According to Brett Car, the public affairs officer for the FBI, Demario Lamar Cotton was taken into custody without incident by FBI Special Agents Wednesday morning in Jackson. Investigators said they will release more details at a later time.

Cotton allegedly shot an agent Saturday night. According to the FBI, Cotton was charged in a two-count criminal complaint filed last week in United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, and a federal arrest warrant was issued by a United States Magistrate Judge.

According to Jackson Police Officer Sam Brown, a traffic stop was being conducted in the area of Oaklawn and El Paso Street around 11:00 p.m. when Cotton opened fire on officers, hitting an FBI agent and fled the scene.

The agent was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he is reportedly in stable condition.