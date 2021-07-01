Jackson mayor, city council members to be sworn-in Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will renew his oath of office at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The ceremony will take place at the Jackson Convention Complex. Members of the Jackson City Council will also be sworn-in.

Following the morning’s events, family-friendly outdoor celebrations will be hosted in each of the City’s seven wards featuring free food, giveaways, and activities for kids. The evening will culminate with a fireworks display hosted by Merc B, and live performances by Teneia, 5th Child, and Rita Brent.

All outdoor community events are casual and free to the public.

There will be a fireworks display at 9:00 p.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex.

