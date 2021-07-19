Jackson mayor discusses rental assistance, JTRAN during weekly news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host his weekly news conference on Monday. He’s expected to discuss the Mississippi Home Corporation Rental Assistance Fair and the JTRAN Public Open House event.

The city has partnered with Mississippi Home Corporation to host the Rental Assistance Fair July 23-24, 2021, at the Mississippi Trademart. Agents on-site will help those affected by COVID-19 with applications for Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program – Emergency Rental Assistance (RAMP-ERA).

During the event, representatives from the City’s Water Sewer Business Administration (WSBA), Atmos Energy Corporation, & Entergy Corporation will be on-site to help neighbors apply for assistance to pay for utilities.

The hours of the Rental Assistance Fair will be 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 23 and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on July 24. For more information, renters can call 601-533-8401 or Toll-Free 1-888-725-0063. For a complete list of necessary documents to bring to the event, visit www.ms-ramp.com/era.

The JTRAN Public Open House will be on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Union Station Ballroom.