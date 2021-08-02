Jackson mayor plans to meet with city’s COVID-19 task force

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During his weekly news conference, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he plans to meet with the city’s COVID task force to discuss what plans should be put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

There’s been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi due to the Delta variant.

The mayor said there are a number of things on the table, and the decision will be based on science.

“Once we have that meeting, we will come to you again and speak to you about what decisions and policies follow from that discussion,” Lumumba stated.

The mayor said he’s not opposed to providing incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations, but leaders need to know if the resources are available to do that.

Also during the news conference, Lumumba said representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were in Jackson recently because they were requested. He said the city had to submit the first steps that they’ve taken to address the issues with the drinking water, which was submitted this weekend.

After the recent meeting, EPA officials said there are no lead pipes on the city’s end. The agency is working to make sure the city is doing what’s best for homeowners.

“The EPA came because we want that close association with the agency, so that we can make sure the City of Jackson walks the line, not just because we want to be in compliance, but because we want to make sure we have safe drinking for our residents and sustainable and dependable, equitable infrastructure for our residents in every regard,” Lumumba explained.

The mayor said the city’s water is safe to drink, and there is no lead in the water.