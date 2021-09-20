Jackson mayor says he’s concerned about lack of consistency with Waste Management

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba discussed garbage collection in the city during his weekly news conference on Monday after declaring a local emergency last Friday. He said negotiations for an upcoming garbage collection contract with Waste Management have broken down.

The mayor said neighbors don’t have to worry about their garbage not being picked up while the process is happening. The contract is set to expire Thursday, September 30, 2021.

During the news conference, the mayor said he’s not for or against any company, but the administration is concerned about working conditions and the lack of consistency with Waste Management.

“We’re seeing and hearing that there’s only one person on the back of the truck sometimes carrying 18 tons by themselves, and so we’re concerned about the consistency in service, but we’re also concerned with workforce protection,” Lumumba stated.

The mayor said those who live in South or West Jackson shouldn’t have to worry about their trash not being picked up.