Jackson Medical Mall program receives $5M grant from USDA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Medical Mall Foundation’s Double Up Food Bucks Mississippi (DUFBMS) has been awarded a $61.5 million nutrition incentive grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The foundation was one of only 20 programs across the country to receive the grant.

DUFBMS encourages shoppers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to purchase more fruits and vegetables. For every $1 spent on fruits and vegetables with SNAP, customers receive an additional $1 to spend on their next produce purchase.

More information and a list of participating locations can be found here.