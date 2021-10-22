Jackson neighbors react to lawsuit filed over city’s drinking water

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors reacted to a lawsuit filed against the city over it’s drinking water. The city is being sued by people claiming the city and state officials allowed dangerous levels of lead contamination in the water.

The suit stated officials from the City of Jackson, including previous leadership and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), were indifferent to the water situation dating back to 2014. The lawsuit claims hundreds of children were exposed to dangerous toxins.

Neighbors said they were not shocked, and some said they do not have confidence in the current leadership to make things right.

“Downtown Jackson, it’s just ridiculous. The water bills are too high, and then they’re lying about what’s in the water. I just don’t trust any of them down there,” said Oscar Carter, who lives in the city.

On Thursday, WJTV 12 News asked the mayor if Jackson’s water was safe to drink. He said the water is safe, and there isn’t any lead.

WJTV 12 News reached out to MSDH about the lawsuit. They released the following statement: