Jackson neighbors upset about holes, dirt left behind by crews

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors in the Georgetown community said crews are not cleaning up the mess left behind after digging in the area. They said the problem has been happening for years.

According to neighbors, the holes and piles of dirt left in the area are an eyesore and a traffic hazard.

“You don’t see this everywhere, go to Eastover, you go on Lakeland Drive, you don’t see this. They go a better way about putting their stuff and arranging the dirt and moving the equipment. Look how they left the equipment right there. You don’t leave stuff like that. You can look all the way down. It’s all down the street,” said Kenneth Maybry.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he plans to meet with Atmos Energy and the director of Public Works for the City of Jackson to get the issue resolved.