Jackson obtains three-year license from USDA for zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson received a three-year license from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the Jackson Zoo. The license will allow visitors to view the animals.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has been working to take care of the facility and keep things moving forward since the previous management company left.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the next thing to do is to find a management team.

Ison Harris, the director of Parks and Recreation, said, “That license will be good for three years. We’ll have preliminary inspections during that process, but the license itself will be good for three years.”

“We knew that we had the USDA visit coming, so we wanted to conquer that first, and so now that that has taken place, we have just talked about it in our director meeting today,” said Lumumba.

The zoo is currently open Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.