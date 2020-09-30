Jackson organizations to provide restaurants with low-cost delivery option

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mandatory safety restrictions, Jackson-area restaurants have experienced decreased revenue due to a lack of dine-in guests.
Visit Jackson and Downtown Jackson Partners decided to work together to provide restaurants with a low-cost delivery option, in addition to existing take out and curbside options. They have negotiated a lower commission rate for Jackson restaurants through this partnership.
To date, this program is available to restaurants in the following zip codes; 39201, 39202, 39204, 39206, 39211, 39213, and 39216. As interest grows, the organizations hope to extend the delivery area to cover all of Jackson.
Mississippi Delivery is a local company established in 2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- Here’s the reality behind Trump’s claims about mail voting
- Titans vs. Steelers game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
- Hinds County Election Commission receives $1.5M grant for November election
- One person shot on West Capitol Street in Jackson
- Terry, Northwest Rankin football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19