Jackson organizations to provide restaurants with low-cost delivery option

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mandatory safety restrictions, Jackson-area restaurants have experienced decreased revenue due to a lack of dine-in guests.

Visit Jackson and Downtown Jackson Partners decided to work together to provide restaurants with a low-cost delivery option, in addition to existing take out and curbside options. They have negotiated a lower commission rate for Jackson restaurants through this partnership.

To date, this program is available to restaurants in the following zip codes; 39201, 39202, 39204, 39206, 39211, 39213, and 39216. As interest grows, the organizations hope to extend the delivery area to cover all of Jackson.

Mississippi Delivery is a local company established in 2020.

LATEST STORIES: