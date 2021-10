JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In partnership with the Mississippi Food Network, the Jackson Police Department (JPD) and Jackson Fire Department (JFD) are competing to determine which department can collect the most canned goods.

The event started September 27 and continues through October 11. Neighbors can drop off canned goods at any JPD Precinct or JFD Fire Station.

The Battle of the Badges winner will be announced at 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 11 at the Boys & Girls Club Central Mississippi.