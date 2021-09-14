Jackson police investigate homicide near Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near the Family Dollar on University Boulevard. The shooting happened Tuesday morning.

According to an officer at the scene, investigators believe the man was shot before a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant in the area of W. Silas Brown and Handy Avenue.

Police Chief James Davis said a woman was driving the vehicle. She was not injured and was taken in for questioning.

#BREAKING One man is dead after a shooting near W Silas Brown St and University Blvd@JacksonMSPolice are on the scene pic.twitter.com/NMxQExd7We — Leah Williams (@LeahWilliams_TV) September 14, 2021

Family members identified the victim as Derrick Robinson.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).