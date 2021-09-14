Jackson police investigate homicide near Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near the Family Dollar on University Boulevard. The shooting happened Tuesday morning.
According to an officer at the scene, investigators believe the man was shot before a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant in the area of W. Silas Brown and Handy Avenue.
Police Chief James Davis said a woman was driving the vehicle. She was not injured and was taken in for questioning.
Family members identified the victim as Derrick Robinson.
If you have any information on the shooting, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).