Jackson police investigate three homicides within 72 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating three homicides that happened within 72 hours.

The first homicide happened at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, on Shady Lane Drive. According to Officer Sam Brown, James Wood, 42, was found inside the home and had been shot multiple times. Police had to forcefully enter the home because the door was locked. They believe the suspect knew the victim.

The second homicide happened on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. near Livingston Road and Ridgeway Street. Lorenzo Gaston, 27, told police he had been robbed and assaulted. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where doctors discovered he had been shot in the head. Gaston died from his injuries. There’s no suspect in this case.

The third homicide happened on Monday, October 4 at 2:00 a.m. near Gallatin Street and Highway 80. Police said Eddie Richardson, 19, had been shot twice and was taken to UMMC. He died from his injuries.

Investigators said a 31-year-old man was also injured in the shooting, and he is listed in stable condition at the hospital. Police believe the shooting happened after a fight started at Aces Gentlemen’s Club. Investigators said the victims were stopped at a traffic light when another vehicle pulled up beside them, and the suspect(s) fired shots.

If you have any information about the homicides, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).