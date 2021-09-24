Jackson police investigate two homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened on Lynch Street and McWillie Drive.

According to police, a man was shot multiple times Thursday night on Lynch Street at Highway 80. Christopher Johnson, 28, died of his injuries at Merit Health. No other information has been released.

Police also said the second shooting happened Friday at 12:05 a.m. on McWillie Circle. Timothy Smith, 39, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect in the homicide on McWillie Circle has been identified as Julius Adams, 29. He is wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Julius Adams (Courtesy: Jackson Police)

If you have any information on either shooting, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).