Jackson police investigating after body found on Overstreet Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon.

The body was discovered on Overstreet Avenue. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, had been shot multiple times. They believe he’s in is 20s.

Police believe the suspect was in a grey Chevy Cobalt. They said the shooting may have happened after two men had an argument at a nearby gas station.

“An argument or a miscommunication that occurred at a gas station. We don’t know which one it was, but preliminary information suggests that it started there, and it stemmed from there over to this area,” said Officer Sam Brown.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).