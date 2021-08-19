Jackson police officer injured in shooting on Maple Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a suspect after an officer was injured during a shooting Thursday evening on Maple Street in Jackson around 6:00.

According to Chief James Davis, a vice and narcotics officer was shot in the leg and is at UMMC in stable condition after being rushed into surgery.

Davis said two vice and narcotics officers were patrolling and noticed a guy in a park with an assault rifle. The man then left the area in a gray sedan.

Officers found the car on the corner of Erie and Rondo. Police said the suspect got out of the car and was on the porch of an abandoned house before firing 30 rounds at officers from the assault rifle into the officers’ car.

There is now an all-out search for the suspect 25-year-old Nathaniel D Garner.