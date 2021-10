JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a man wanted for murder.

According to Officer Sam Brown, Joseph Brown is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted in connection to the death of Teishun Norwood, who was shot and killed on Cox Street in September 2021.

If you know where Brown is located, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).