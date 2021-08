JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify a person of interest in a missing person case. Investigators released surveillance pictures of the man.

According to police, the man may have information regarding the whereabouts of 47-year-old Tomico Williams. He was last seen on Friday, June 25 on Bullard Street near Boling Street.

Person of interest in Tomico Williams’ case (Courtesy: JPD)

Tomico Williams (Courtesy: JPD)

If you recognize the person of interest, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).