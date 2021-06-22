Jackson Public Schools to host Pre-K Registration Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) will host a special Pre-K Registration Day on Saturday, June 26. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the JPS School Board Meeting Room located at 621 S. State Street.
To complete registration for your pre-K scholar, you will need:
- A completed Pre-K Registration Application
- Your Driver’s License or other Government-Issued Photo ID
- Your Scholar’s Long Form Birth Certificate
- Your Scholar’s Updated 121 Form for Immunization
- Two Proofs of Residency
- Notified Affidavit of Shared Residency or Non-Parental Affidavit (if applicable)