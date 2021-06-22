Jackson Public Schools to host Pre-K Registration Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) will host a special Pre-K Registration Day on Saturday, June 26. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the JPS School Board Meeting Room located at 621 S. State Street.

To complete registration for your pre-K scholar, you will need:

  • A completed Pre-K Registration Application
  • Your Driver’s License or other Government-Issued Photo ID
  • Your Scholar’s Long Form Birth Certificate
  • Your Scholar’s Updated 121 Form for Immunization
  • Two Proofs of Residency
  • Notified Affidavit of Shared Residency or Non-Parental Affidavit (if applicable)

