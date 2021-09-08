Jackson Public Schools, William Carey continue partnership to help teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) and William Carey University celebrated a three-year partnership on Wednesday.

They held a signing ceremony to continue the JPS Teacher Certification Program, which provides a pathway to standard Mississippi Educator Certification for provisionally licensed district employees through the university’s Alternate Route program.

The partnership has been extended through 2024. Leaders said the program serves about 100 participants each year.

The collaboration between JPS and William Carey will assist the district in providing support to teachers who are seeking license certification.