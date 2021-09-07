Jackson reaches 100 homicides for the year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has crossed into the triple digits when it comes to homicides for 2021. If the homicides continue at this rate, there could be closed to 150 homicide cases by the end of the year.

Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler said one solution he has in mind is a Street Crime Task Force, which would be identified as the Gun Suppression Unit with all eight municipalities in Jackson. The task force would be designed to take guns off the streets that belong to convicted felons. Crisler said the way to do this is to have check-points.

The interim sheriff said the check-points would operate like normal. Law enforcement officers would check licenses and make sure people are not driving under the influence. In the exchange of verifying that they are legally operating the vehicle, officers will be able see if there are anything in the vehicle that the officer needs to be concerned about.

Crisler added that people will only have their vehicles checked if officers have probable cause.

He also wants to start a program where local leaders take at-risk youth under their wings to teach and tutor them on being productive citizens.

Crisler is on the long list of candidates hoping to fill the seat of the late Sheriff Lee Vance. The election will be held on November 2.