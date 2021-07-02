Jackson road collapses underneath teen’s truck

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Raymond teen is okay after his truck feel into a Jackson sinkhole. The incident happened on Cherokee Drive Friday morning.

Haven Freeman said he was visiting a friend when the road collapsed underneath the weight of his truck. Neighbors marked the hazard with lawn chairs to warn other drivers about the issue.

Within the hour, a Jackson city worker put a barrel near the sinkhole.

A neighbor said this same issue happened at the same spot about a year and a half ago. The neighbor said it took about a year before it was fixed.