Jackson State and Prairie View fight after game

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (WJTV) – At the end of Monday’s men’s basketball game, Jackson State and Prairie View players got into a skirmish during the handshake line.

Police and security stepped in to break both teams up. Prairie View won the game 70-61.

Jackson State University released a statement about the fight:

“The conduct of a few of our student-athletes at the conclusion of last night’s game at Prairie View A&M is unacceptable and not reflective of who we are. Coach Brent and I will review the incident, along with the Southwestern Athletic Conference and Prairie View A&M to determine appropriate consequences. There is no place for this conduct in college athletics or here at Jackson State.”

Vice President and Director of Athletics, Ashley Robinson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

