Jackson State and Prairie View fight after game

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (WJTV) – At the end of Monday’s men’s basketball game, Jackson State and Prairie View players got into a skirmish during the handshake line.
Police and security stepped in to break both teams up. Prairie View won the game 70-61.
Jackson State University released a statement about the fight:
“The conduct of a few of our student-athletes at the conclusion of last night’s game at Prairie View A&M is unacceptable and not reflective of who we are. Coach Brent and I will review the incident, along with the Southwestern Athletic Conference and Prairie View A&M to determine appropriate consequences. There is no place for this conduct in college athletics or here at Jackson State.”Vice President and Director of Athletics, Ashley Robinson.