Jackson State appoints Turner as dean of College of Liberal Arts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced Dr. KB Turner was appointed as dean of the College of Liberal Arts, effective August 11.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Turner to the Jackson State University family,” said Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Alisa L. Mobley, Ph.D. “His academic experience, external collaborations, and vision will augment the College of Liberal Arts and the university’s strategic plan, and the university’s mission statement. I am confident that he will move the college forward in new and exciting ways.”

According to JSU officials, Turner most recently served as the chair of the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Memphis, becoming the founding director for the Center for Community Criminology Research on the Lambuth Campus in Jackson, Tennessee.

“It is an esteemed honor and blessing to return home to my alma mater, the great Jackson State University of Thee I love,” Turner said. “I fondly anticipate working with my new colleagues and building relationships. As a team, we will work to advance the mission of the College of Liberal Arts and Jackson State University. A priority of mine is to support the dedicated faculty, staff and students in the college as we work together to raise the profile of the college to the next level of excellence.”

Turner graduated from JSU with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He received his master’s degree in criminal justice with a concentration in public administration from The University of Nebraska at Omaha and earned his Ph.D. in political science from The University of Nebraska-Lincoln.