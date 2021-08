JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Science Foundation awarded $300,000 to Jackson State University (JSU).

The project, “EAGER: Pathway to Commercialization at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs),” is under the direction of Almesha Campbell.

Leaders said the project explores the technology and technology transfer infrastructure at a subset of HBCUs with Computer Science and Engineering Departments.