Jackson State couple gets engaged at the Orange Blossom Classic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A couple of Jackson State lovebirds experienced a special moment in Miami at the Orange Blossom Classic this weekend.

Karmeen Powell-Childress and Jamarius Mabry met at JSU. While cheering on their beloved Alma Mater against Florida A&M, Jamarius proposed during halftime.

Mabry said he knew he wanted to propose before December, but he was waiting on the perfect time. He decided this was the right time because they were surrounded by their Jackson State family.

The couple met when Mabry was playing football for JSU, and and Powell-Childress was a videographer for the football team.

“JSU football is very close to our hearts, so it really was the perfect moment. I couldn’t have imagined it happening anywhere else,” she said.