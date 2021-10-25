Jackson State launches the first HBCU Financial Wellness Center Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) College of Business hosted a grand opening ceremony for its Financial Wellness Center (FWC), making JSU the first HBCU to do so. The Society of Financial Education and Professional Development (SFEPD) and Wells Fargo will partner in the endeavor to ensure the center becomes a substantial resource for students.

We partnered with Wells Fargo to infuse financial literacy into the education of HBCU students, who in turn can use that information as well as the income generated from their degrees to make better decisions for themselves. Theodore Daniels, Founder and President of the Society of Financial Education and Professional Development

The FWC aims to assist students reach their financial goals by offering one-on-one financial coaching, workshops and digital resources. The center will also offer financial literacy resources in key areas such as money management, budgeting, savings, credit ratings, loans and spending decisions.