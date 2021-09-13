Jackson State receives $700K grant for Digital Tele-Health Incubation Hub

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $700,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will help Jackson State University’s College of Health Sciences launch the first phase of its Digital Tele-Health Hub (DTH) that will address historical health disparities among African Americans.

According to university leaders, the department’s CEPH-accredited School of Public said the coronavirus pandemic and its variants have raised the topics of social injustice and health inequity to the top of the agenda for many businesses and governments. However, public health leaders at JSU say fixing these inequities will not be accomplished through “business as usual.” As a result, they propose establishing a digital health hub at JSU.

The School of Public Health proposes developing the capabilities of the new Digital Tele-Health Hub through a specific research project called “Managing Epidemics with Consumer Wearables.”

The hub will focus on three strategic pillars: