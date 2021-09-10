Jackson State receives $99K from National Science Foundation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Science Foundation awarded $99,879 to Jackson State University (JSU).

The funds will be for the project “Workshops: Broadening Participation of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the NSF Research Traineeship and Innovations in Graduate Education Programs.” The project is under the direction of ConSandra McNeil.

Leaders said the project will develop strategies and recommendations that will address the national concerns about the number of African Americans applying to Ph.D. programs in STEM.