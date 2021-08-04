Jackson State to host 7th Annual Day of Giving on Aug. 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) announced the college will host its 7th Annual Day of Giving on Friday, August 13. Alumni, students and staff are encouraged to contribute to any specific area of their choice.

According to officials, this year’s financial goal was increased to $500,000 after last year’s campaign exceeded the initial target of $400,000 by raising a total of $671,097.57. Of the total raised, $287,384.43 was for student scholarships.

The 24-hour fundraising challenge is a virtual, social media-driven effort. Like last year’s event, a live presentation called “THEE Show” will be hosted by Michelle Boyd, aka Chelle B of WJMI.

There will be an opportunity for all donors to compete in challenges by joining their team of interest, or class year.

Everyone is encouraged to invite others to give and spread awareness online by using the following hashtag: #give2JSU.