Jackson State to host Latasha Norman Fun Run

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Latasha Norman Fun Run/Walk will be back for another year after being called off in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

This year, the event will be held Saturday, October 30 at Jackson State University’s main campus. On-site registration and check-in will start at 7:00 a.m.

The event is held to commemorate the legacy of Latasha Norman and to raise awareness about ending domestic violence.

Proceeds from this annual event go towards supplies and other resources needed to carry out programming and training.