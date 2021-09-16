Jackson State University recognized as a Top 20 HBCU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) is ranked as a top 20 Historically Black College and University (HBCU), according to U.S. News and World Report.

“These rankings serve as a frame of reference to what we offer not only as an HBCU but as an institution of higher learning. At Jackson State University, we provide students with an all-encompassing quality education that spans beyond academics,” said Thomas K. Hudson, president of JSU. “Our students receive real-world experiences in a holistic and nurturing environment that ensure their successful matriculation at JSU and in life. Being named a top 20 HBCU is a reflection of this.”    

According to university leaders, Jackson State has an enrollment of approximately 7,000 students.

