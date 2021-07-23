Jackson State University to unveil historic mural on COFO building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Jackson State University (JSU) leaders announced the Office of Community Engagement will present a historic unveiling during its COFO Mural Celebration Saturday, July 24, at 10:00 a.m. The mural will pay homage to civil rights legends.

The mural, on the outside of the COFO building at 1017 John R. Lynch Street, is called “Chain Breakers.” It’s funded with an $8,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Dr. Heather Denné, director of Community Engagement, said, “We started this journey about two years ago to create art in our communities. We always wanted murals because of the lack of art.”

JSU commissioned Jackson artist Sabrina Howard for the project.

In 1971, the COFO building was reopened and now is operated by JSU as the COFO Civil Rights Education Center. It aims to preserve the past, cultivate young minds and foster the development of future leaders and community builders.