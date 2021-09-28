Jackson State University unveils Elevate Strategic Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson State University unveiled its new strategic plan, JSU Elevate. The plan will serve as the university’s roadmap for the next five years.

“The Elevate Strategic Plan embodies our vision to take Jackson State University to higher heights as we produce more distinguished scholars, global leaders, and community servants,” said President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “We are invested in our student body’s academic success, and we have a game plan to enhance every facet of the college experience, from exploring cutting-edge research to improving the sustainability of our campus resources, to supporting our scholars to graduate on time and on budget.”

The plan will focus on student success, academics and athletics.