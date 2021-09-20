Jackson State University’s WJSU receives $450K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s WJSU radio station will receive $450,000 from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) as part of a $1.3 million grant CPB is allocating to three public radio stations.

According to university leaders, funds will be used to implement an Urban Alternative format to connect with young, multicultural audiences. WJSU will use the proceeds to support transitions to locally customized formats using local and national Hip Hop and R&B.

“This grant will certainly be a benefit to our students within the Department of Journalism and Media Studies. I appreciate the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s thoughtfulness and generosity. As a result, we will be able to elevate our resources, broaden our reach, and have a transformative impact on public radio,” said Thomas K. Hudson, president of Jackson State University.

Chair of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies Dr. Elayne H. Anthony said, “Our students stand to gain an abundance of hands-on experience in the area of public radio.”