Jackson State’s social media platforms listed as top-ranked among Mississippi institutions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A nationwide study, released by Rival IQ, showed Jackson State University’s (JSU) social media engagement is ranked highest among all other competing Higher Education institutions in Mississippi. JSU is also the overall second-highest ranked Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the country.

“Jackson State University is honored to be recognized as a leader in social media engagement among many of our peer institutions across the country,” said Alonda Thomas, associate vice president for marketing and communications. “This achievement is attributed to the dynamic content that our digital media team curates daily. The collaboration of our public relations, marketing, graphic design, and digital media staff has been the key to our success to develop an engaging experience for our diverse audience.”

Rival IQ’s social media analytics software used 353 D1 colleges and universities data from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021. Here are the following highlights from the report: