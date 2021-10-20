Jackson student wins 2021 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson student was selected as one of the winners of the 2021 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge.

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) with the American Theatre Wing announced the winners on Wednesday, which include Oluchi Nwaokorie, who was a senior at Murrah High School at the time of her submission.

According to officials, Nwaokorie has been in multiple theater productions including Beauty and the Beast, Matilda, and Once on This Island. She is currently attending the University of Michigan where she is studying musical theater.

The song she submitted for the contest was ‘Call Me Ke/In Between.’

A total of 13 students were chosen as the winners of the competition.

Name City State School Level at Time of Submission School Name at Time of Submission Ayana Williams Brooklyn New York Junior Brooklyn High School of the Arts Elsa Miller Maple Valley Washington Senior Tahoma High School Ethan Smith Bethel Connecticut Junior Bethel High School Howard Godfrey Gurnee Illinois Senior Evanston Township High School Kyler Huyse Katy Texas Junior Seven Lakes High School Lily Cline San Rafael California Junior San Domenico School Nicole Acosta Miami Florida Junior Miami Arts Studio Oluchi Nwaokorie Jackson Mississippi Senior Murrah High School Owen Knight Sykesville Maryland Sophomore Century High School Tyler Kinnaman Snoqualmie Washington Senior Mount Si High School Zeph Siebler Lincoln Nebraska Junior Lincoln High School TEAM: Ashley DiLorenzo/Mateo Lizcano Maspeth/Flushing New York Senior/Junior Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School

“The winners in this fifth anniversary year represent the energizing diversity and creative potential of our country,” said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “These young people will have a rare opportunity to develop their original song with an extraordinary group of mentors, music directors, musicians, and vocalists. Whether or not the winners take up songwriting professionally, their experience in the program will help them develop as artists and as adults.”

To watch performances from the 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020 programs, go to arts.gov/songwriting.