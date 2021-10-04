Jackson to host National Night Out on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s National Night Out will be held Tuesday, October 5. Leaders hope

The event will kick off from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Congress Street next to City Hall. A parade caravan will line up at 3:45 p.m. in front of the Hood Building on President Street and depart at 4:15 p.m. to tour the city’s neighborhood associations.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said there is already an increase in participation this year.

“As we look at questions of crime and all the nefarious activities we see in our city, it’ll be our unity that allows us to overcome that,” he said.

On Saturday, the city’s annual 3 on 3 basketball tournament will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Pascagoula Street between President and Congress streets. The tournament is free for kids aged eight to 17. Adults cost to enter is $10 per player.