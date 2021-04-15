Jackson VA Hospital to close outpatient dialysis unit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center announced on Thursday, the outpatient dialysis unit will transition patients to community care dialysis centers by May 15, 2021. The hospital released the following statement.

The decision was made after carefully examining aging infrastructure and the requirement to provide high quality care to our patients. Currently, there are already more than 250 local Veterans benefiting from a community dialysis contract. With this transition, 35 additional Veterans receiving dialysis will benefit as well. Each Veteran is being transitioned to a community provider of their choice, near their home. This change will offer better quality of life for each Veteran.

An interdisciplinary team is working with each affected Veteran to ensure a smooth, successful transition.

Susan Varcie, Public Affairs Officer for G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center