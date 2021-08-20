Jackson woman arrested in deadly shooting on West Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson woman responsible for shooting another woman in the shoulder on West Street has been arrested.

Police have identified the suspect as Charity Barnes. She was arrested at North Village Apartments on Saturday.

Jackson police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting. The shooting happened around 1:00 p.m. near West Street and Woodrow Wilson.

Police said Melissa Turner, 39, was shot once in the shoulder while sitting at a traffic light. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where she died from her injuries.

Investigators said Turner’s 16-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. He was not hurt.

If you have any information call, Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477)