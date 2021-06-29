Jackson woman, teen to face additional charges after man dies from injuries

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman and a teen will face additional charges after a man died after an attack on Saturday, June 26, according to Jackson police.

Investigators said the victim, 44-year-old Robert Sutton, was found unresponsive in the 1800 block of Willaneel Drive. He had an injury to the head. Sutton died from his injuries a few days later.

Police said the woman and teen were originally charged with aggravated assault, and upgraded charges are pending at this time. Investigators said the domestic-related attack happened after a fight between the victim and the woman.