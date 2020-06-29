Jackson Zoo looking for education curator & security ranger

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Before the Jackson Zoo reopens to the public, leaders said they’re looking for new team members. The facility is looking for an education curator and a security ranger.

The Jackson Zoo Education Curator will be in charge of the facility’s educational activities, both on zoo grounds and in the community. He or she will plan and execute the spring, summer, and winter Zoo Camps, manage Zoo Mobiles and other outreach, guide all Meet and Greets and Wild Classrooms, coordinate and execute educational events and head the zoo’s volunteer program.

The Jackson Zoo Security Ranger is currently a part-time position (with possible later expansion) that helps protect the zoo’s animals, staff, guests, facilities, and park grounds. He or she patrols the entire park, keeps an eye on safety conditions of animals, staff, guests, and facilities, often assists guests during daily operations and special events, and is capable of guiding others through possible emergencies.

Interested applicants can visit the zoo’s Job Posting website page for all the details, then email their resume and application here with their position of interest in the subject line.

