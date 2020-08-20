Jackson Zoo scheduled to reopen with limited restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Zoo will reopen its gates on Saturday, August 22, to visitors. The Jackson City Council met on Thursday to discuss the final budget for the zoo.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some safety measures include wearing a mask, purchasing tickets online and social distancing. Other zoo merchandise will be on sale, such as hand sanitizer and gloves.

In addition to those safety measures, food trucks and vendors will be stationed outside of the zoo.

The zoo’s interim Director Dave Wetzel said it may not be completely back to normal yet, but it’s fun to allow people back in.

To visit the zoo this opening weekend, online reservations are available here. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for kids.

